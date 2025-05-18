Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Police in Derry appeal for information following road traffic collision

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following a road traffic collision in Derry yesterday.

Police were on patrol in the Glengalliagh Road area around 10.05pm, when they observed a white Toyota Altezza driving erratically from the Leafair Park area, in the direction of Ballyarnett roundabout.

The vehicle appeared to make off from the marked police vehicle and was observed driving at speed in the direction of Racecourse Road, where it was involved in a head-on collision with a silver Vauxhall Astra.

The driver of the Toyota and the driver and two passengers of the Vauxhall Astra were taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which are not believed to be serious at this time.

The PSNI ask anyone with footage or information to contact them on 101.

 

