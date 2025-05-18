Stephen McAuley & Ann-Marie McGlynn take Lifford Strabane Half Marathon honours

Stephen McAuley of Letterkenny AC and Ann-Marie McGlynn of Strabane AC were victorious on Sunday’s Lifford Strabane Half Marathon.

McAuley was the first male home in a time of 1 hour 10 minutes and 18 seconds finishing just 10 seconds ahead of Kyle Doherty with Eoin Mullan finishing a further three seconds behind.

McGlynn finished in a time of one hour 15 minutes and four seconds, with Claire McGuigan finishing over five minutes behind her and Catherine Whoriskey of City of Derry Spartans was the third female home in the race.