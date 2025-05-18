Stephen Roulston reflects on Castlefin Celtic’s Brian McCormick Cup final loss

Castlefin Celtic suffered a 2-1 defeat to Letterkenny Rovers in the Brian McCormick Cup final on Sunday afternoon in Ballyare.

Rovers took the lead on 28 minutes through BJ Banda before Jude Patton levelled the tie just 10 minutes later.

In a close encounter Joel Gorman had the chance to fire his side 2-1 up from the penalty spot but he saw the penalty saved by Kevin McColgan in the Castlefin goals.

The game then went to extra time where Nathan Plumb’s header late in the addition period proved the difference between the two sides.

Castlefin captain Stephen Roulston gave his thoughts to Chris Ashmore at the end of the game…