Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero

Ours to Protect

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Stephen Roulston reflects on Castlefin Celtic’s Brian McCormick Cup final loss

Castlefin Celtic suffered a 2-1 defeat to Letterkenny Rovers in the Brian McCormick Cup final on Sunday afternoon in Ballyare.

Rovers took the lead on 28 minutes through BJ Banda before Jude Patton levelled the tie just 10 minutes later.

In a close encounter Joel Gorman had the chance to fire his side 2-1 up from the penalty spot but he saw the penalty saved by Kevin McColgan in the Castlefin goals.

The game then went to extra time where Nathan Plumb’s header late in the addition period proved the difference between the two sides.

Castlefin captain Stephen Roulston gave his thoughts to Chris Ashmore at the end of the game…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

michael gaine
News

Man arrested on suspicion of murder of Kerry farmer Michael Gaine

18 May 2025
michael gaine
News, Audio

DNA analysis continuing to be carried out on farmyard of missing Michael Gaine

18 May 2025
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News

Two people seriously injured after car collided with pedestrians in Down

18 May 2025
0_GettyImages-1172260558
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal has third highest number of people claiming Jobseeker’s Allowance for over a year

18 May 2025
Advertisement

Related News

michael gaine
News

Man arrested on suspicion of murder of Kerry farmer Michael Gaine

18 May 2025
michael gaine
News, Audio

DNA analysis continuing to be carried out on farmyard of missing Michael Gaine

18 May 2025
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News

Two people seriously injured after car collided with pedestrians in Down

18 May 2025
0_GettyImages-1172260558
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal has third highest number of people claiming Jobseeker’s Allowance for over a year

18 May 2025
499234837_1020139440299130_5985581640455868064_n
News, Top Stories

Donegal Gardaí detect several dangerous driving incidents

18 May 2025
Candle
News, Top Stories

7-year-old boy dies after getting into difficulty at Sligo beach

18 May 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube