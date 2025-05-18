Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero

Ours to Protect

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Tyrone minors in the hunt for big prizes – Eoin Long

Tyrone had to see of a Monaghan comeback at Healy Park to take their place in this years Ulster Minor Football Championship Final.

The Red Hands lead by nine points at one stage but it took a strong closing finish to see out the win and set up a tie with Cavan next weekend.

Tyrone lost at the semi final stage last year and Eoin Long who kicked four vital points has been telling Francis Mooney that was the driving force behind them making it to the final.

Long knows they had to dig deep to get past Monaghan:
SUN TYR EOIN LONG

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

499234837_1020139440299130_5985581640455868064_n
News, Top Stories

Donegal Gardaí detect several dangerous driving incidents

18 May 2025
Candle
News, Top Stories

7-year-old boy dies after getting into difficulty at Sligo beach

18 May 2025
_128899416_policepacemaker
News

Police in Derry appeal for information following road traffic collision

18 May 2025
498020693_998644765763872_961746642321757541_n
News, Top Stories

Lough Swilly RNLI assist yacht that got into difficulty off Malin Head

18 May 2025
Advertisement

Related News

499234837_1020139440299130_5985581640455868064_n
News, Top Stories

Donegal Gardaí detect several dangerous driving incidents

18 May 2025
Candle
News, Top Stories

7-year-old boy dies after getting into difficulty at Sligo beach

18 May 2025
_128899416_policepacemaker
News

Police in Derry appeal for information following road traffic collision

18 May 2025
498020693_998644765763872_961746642321757541_n
News, Top Stories

Lough Swilly RNLI assist yacht that got into difficulty off Malin Head

18 May 2025
Fire 2
News, Top Stories

Fire service and local farmers extinguish fire at Killahoey Beach

17 May 2025
michael gaine
News

Crime scene declared by Gardaí investigating disappearance and homicide of Kerry farmer

17 May 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube