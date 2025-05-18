Tyrone minors in the hunt for big prizes – Eoin Long

Tyrone had to see of a Monaghan comeback at Healy Park to take their place in this years Ulster Minor Football Championship Final.

The Red Hands lead by nine points at one stage but it took a strong closing finish to see out the win and set up a tie with Cavan next weekend.

Tyrone lost at the semi final stage last year and Eoin Long who kicked four vital points has been telling Francis Mooney that was the driving force behind them making it to the final.

Long knows they had to dig deep to get past Monaghan:

