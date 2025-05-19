Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Almost €2.2 million allocated to four childcare settings in Donegal

Four Donegal childcare services will share almost €2.2 million to deliver 165 additional early learning and childcare places in Donegal.

The funding is being delivered through the Building Blocks Extension Scheme announced by Minister for Children, Disability and Equality, Norma Foley.

Creeslough Community Childcare Services will get €500,000 for a community extension to deliver 44 additional places, The Learning Tree in Kilmacrennan is receiving €195,414 for a private extension to deliver 12 additional places, Letterkenny Community Childcare been allocated €750,000 for a private extension to deliver 54 additional places, while Spraoi agus Spórt in Carndonagh is getting €750,000 under community purchasing to deliver 55 additional places.

Nationally, €25 million has been allocated to deliver 1,500 additional early learning and childcare places across the country.

The funding’s been welcomed by Senator Nikki Bradley, Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher and Minister Charlie McConalogue.

