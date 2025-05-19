Concern after large quantity of rubbish is dumped in SW Donegal forestry

A South West Donegal councillor says it’s disheartening after a group of volunteers found a large amount of rubbish dumped in forestry between Ardaghey and Ardara at the weekend.

Cllr Michael Boyle is part of a group that has been carrying out an annual clean-up on the 15 km stretch for the past number of years, and says after steady improvement, the situation this year has deteriorated.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, he told Michaela Clarke there was a large quantity of household rubbish and nappies among the dumped items, and noted that the vast majority of the material was recyclable.

He says he’s raised the issue with the council’s litter warden…….…..