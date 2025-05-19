Derry Dublin air service could be restored by October 2026 – McConalogue

Transport Minister Darragh O’Brien has agreed to meet with senior officials from City of Derry Airport in June to discuss the restoration of a Derry to Dublin air service.

Confirmation of the meeting cam following a meeting between Minister O’Brien and Junior Sports Minister Charlie McConalogue.

Minister McConalogue says Department of Transport officials have commenced the work necessary for the establishment of a Public Service Obligation air service linking Derry and Dublin from next year.

Minister McConalogue says officials are working closely with the Shared Island Unit of the Department of the Taoiseach to agree a funding model, with October of 2026 the target date for commencement………….

Statement in full –

Derry-Dublin PSO air service could be re-established in 2026 – McConalogue

Department of Transport officials have commenced the work necessary for the establishment of a Public Service Obligation (PSO) air service between City of Derry Airport and Dublin Airport in 2026, according to Donegal Minister of State, Charlie McConalogue.

Speaking following a recent meeting with the Minister for Transport, Darragh O’Brien, the Minister of State with Special Responsibility for Sport and Postal Policy said: “This work is in line with the government decision taken on February 25th, when the government noted that the Minister for Transport would progress preparatory work to introduce a PSO route to establish air connectivity between Derry and Dublin airports in 2026.”

“During our meeting, Minister O’Brien confirmed that his officials are working closely with the Shared Island Unit of the Department of the Taoiseach to agree a funding model for the PSO,” he added.

“Minister O’Brien said that similar to the work being progressed for the retendering of the Donegal-Dublin PSO, the imposition of a PSO air service in 2026 requires a number of steps to be undertaken. These are being progressed by the Department through a number of stages, with the aim of having the contract to operate the service on the route commencing October 2026,” Minister McConalogue commented.

“Minister O’Brien has agreed to meet with senior officials from City of Derry Airport to discuss the Derry-Dublin PSO further in June – a development I very much welcome. City of Derry Airport is a crucial piece of infrastructure for the North West and I will continue to work with the airport and Government colleagues with the objective of getting the Derry-Dublin PSO up and running,” he added.

“The reestablishment of the Derry-Dublin PSO would be a major boost to the region as connectivity from the Northwest through the City of Derry Airport is crucial for the economic development of the North West concluded Minister McConalogue.”

Minister Charlie McConalogue, pictured with Minister James Lawless and City of Derry Airport Managing Director, Steve Frazer, during a visit to the airport in September 2024.