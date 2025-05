48 thousand people claiming the jobseeker’s allowance have been doing so for more than a year, with Donegal having the third highest figure in the state.

A quarter of people receiving the payment are in Dublin, with Cork having the next highest figure, followed by Donegal, Galway and Louth.

The Enterprise Minister says the country is at full employment with 2.8 million people currently working.

Minister Peter Burke, says upskilling programs are available for those in long-term unemployment……………