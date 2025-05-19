Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero

Ours to Protect

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Education Minister promises to look into need for a new site for Scoil Mhuire in Milford

The Education Minister has promised to look into the need for a new building for Scoil Mhuire in Milford.

Minister Helen McEntee was responding to Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn in the Dail.

He told the Minister a new school is desperately needed, as the current building is in a serious state of deterioration with children being taught in corridors and store rooms, and there are also grave safety concerns over the school’s location.

Deputy MacLochlainn told Minister McEntee a lot of the preparatory work has already been done by parents and the local community…………

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

scoil mhuire milford
Audio, News, Top Stories

Education Minister promises to look into need for a new site for Scoil Mhuire in Milford

19 May 2025
brexit
Audio, News, Top Stories

EU/UK deal could be announced in London today

19 May 2025
NHI Nursing Homes Ireland
Audio, News, Top Stories

Nursing Homes Ireland CEO says there’s no clear vision for long term residential care

19 May 2025
house housing home
News, Top Stories

Market rents in Donegal 3.1% higher in Q1 of 2025 than a year previously

19 May 2025
Advertisement

Related News

scoil mhuire milford
Audio, News, Top Stories

Education Minister promises to look into need for a new site for Scoil Mhuire in Milford

19 May 2025
brexit
Audio, News, Top Stories

EU/UK deal could be announced in London today

19 May 2025
NHI Nursing Homes Ireland
Audio, News, Top Stories

Nursing Homes Ireland CEO says there’s no clear vision for long term residential care

19 May 2025
house housing home
News, Top Stories

Market rents in Donegal 3.1% higher in Q1 of 2025 than a year previously

19 May 2025
Gorse Fires
News, Audio, Top Stories

West Donegal councillor calls for farmers to be on standby during gorse fires

19 May 2025
magheraroarty
Audio, News, Top Stories

Local councillor seeking more involvement in the drawing up of a plan for Magheraroarty

19 May 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube