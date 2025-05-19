Education Minister promises to look into need for a new site for Scoil Mhuire in Milford

The Education Minister has promised to look into the need for a new building for Scoil Mhuire in Milford.

Minister Helen McEntee was responding to Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn in the Dail.

He told the Minister a new school is desperately needed, as the current building is in a serious state of deterioration with children being taught in corridors and store rooms, and there are also grave safety concerns over the school’s location.

Deputy MacLochlainn told Minister McEntee a lot of the preparatory work has already been done by parents and the local community…………