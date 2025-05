The European Union and the UK are expected to announce a deal today.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is hosting EU leaders at a summit London, as part of efforts to “reset” relations.

An agreement is reportedly granting the UK access to a major defence fund – while a “reciprocal” visa programme for people aged 18 to 30 has also been discussed.

The UK’s Minister for EU Relations, Nick Thomas-Symonds says it’s too early to confirm anything…………..