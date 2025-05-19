Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
EU-UK ‘reset deal’ fails Ireland – IFPO

Brexit, October 31st

Britain’s agreed on what’s being described as a ‘landmark’ deal with the EU.

The two sides announced details of the agreement at the first summit of its kind in London since Brexit.

It will see European fishing access to UK waters for another 12 years, while barriers to food and drink trade are being reduced.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says changes to animal and food checks will benefit Northern Ireland:

However, Aodh O Donnell, CEO of the Irish Fish Producers Organisation based in Killybegs, says the deal fails Ireland.

A statement released by the IFPO says that there was no justification the first time round for Ireland to be singled out to pay such a high price for the UK fishing agreement, and that there is even less reason now.

Brexit fishing deals have cost the industry €180 million to date.

The CEO of the IFPO is now calling on the Irish Government to protect the Irish Fishing sector if the EU is incapable of doing so.

