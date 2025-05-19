Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Inishowen put on the long finger in accessing CLAR – Cllr Albert Doherty

The Minister for Rural and Community Development has come under fire for putting Inishowen on the long finger concerning accessing the CLAR programme.

The initiative is a targeted investment programme for rural areas that aims to provide funding for small infrastructural projects in areas that have experienced significant levels of depopulation.

The Inishowen Municipal District wrote the Minister at the end of last month the see the region included, as the programme of Government includes plans to expand CLAR.

The response revealed that the changes would not be implemented to see the expansion complete this year.

Cllr Albert Doherty says it’s unacceptable:

