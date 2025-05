A local councillor is calling for clarity on what plans are being prepared for Magheraroarty.

Last year, Donegal County Council agreed to install a modular toilet facility and look at other works that could be done in the area.

When questioned about progress on the issue, officials told Cllr Dennis McGee, who is from the area, that while there is no masterplan being drawn up, there is a committee examining options.

Cllr McGee says he wants more information and more input……………