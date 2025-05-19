Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Market rents in Donegal 3.1% higher in Q1 of 2025 than a year previously

The latest rental report conducted by daft.ie shows that market rents in Donegal were on average 3.1% higher in the first quarter of 2025 than a year previously.

The average listed rent is now €1,231, up 90% from the level prevailing when the COVID-19 pandemic occurred.

Market rents in the three Ulster counties rose by 4% year-on-year, down from 17.6% a year ago.

The on-going increase in rents reflects very tight availability, with just over 50 homes available to rent on May 1st, down 25% year-on-year and only one quarter of the late 2010s average.

Nationally, market rents rose by an average of 3.4% in the first three months of 2025, one of the largest three-month increases in the last two decades.

Top Stories

brexit
Audio, News, Top Stories

EU/UK deal could be announced in London today

19 May 2025
NHI Nursing Homes Ireland
Audio, News, Top Stories

Nursing Homes Ireland CEO says there’s no clear vision for long term residential care

19 May 2025
house housing home
News, Top Stories

Market rents in Donegal 3.1% higher in Q1 of 2025 than a year previously

19 May 2025
Gorse Fires
News, Audio, Top Stories

West Donegal councillor calls for farmers to be on standby during gorse fires

19 May 2025
