Market rents in Donegal 3.1% higher in Q1 of 2025 than a year previously

The latest rental report conducted by daft.ie shows that market rents in Donegal were on average 3.1% higher in the first quarter of 2025 than a year previously.

The average listed rent is now €1,231, up 90% from the level prevailing when the COVID-19 pandemic occurred.

Market rents in the three Ulster counties rose by 4% year-on-year, down from 17.6% a year ago.

The on-going increase in rents reflects very tight availability, with just over 50 homes available to rent on May 1st, down 25% year-on-year and only one quarter of the late 2010s average.

Nationally, market rents rose by an average of 3.4% in the first three months of 2025, one of the largest three-month increases in the last two decades.