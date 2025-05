562 people skipped bail from district courts in 2024.

Figures show the highest number is in Dublin at 334, which means €80,000 in bail money was forfeited.

Bray District Court had 71 people skip out on their terms, while Dundalk had 32.

In Donegal District Court accounted for three people, equating to €500 while Letterkenny District Court reported that no money was forfeited.

The data was obtained by Ireland South MEP Cynthia Ni Mhurchu.