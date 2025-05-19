Uisce Eireann says it is liaising with Council to secure date to meet with Glenties MD Councillors

Uisce Éireann says it is liaising with Donegal County Council to find a date suitable for the utility’s Operations Management in Donegal to meet with members of the Glenties Municipal District to discuss water service operations in the area.

At a recent meeting, members expressed dissatisfaction at the level of communication, with suggestions that a protest should take place outside the utility’s headquarters.

Councillor Micheal Choilm MacGiolla Easbuig says he feels he has been left with no other option but to take his campaign to secure a meeting with Uisce Eireann further: