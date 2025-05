Ireland’s seafood industry was worth €1.24 billion last year.

It’s an all-time high and up 4% on the previous year.

Quota cuts and rising costs continue to affect the sector, however, improved demersal quotas in the North West were among the positive changes noted.

CEO of Bord Iascaigh Mhara, Caroline Bocquel has been outlining the reasons for the growth in the seafood industry in 2024: