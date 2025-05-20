Man being questioned in connection with Michael Gaine murder released without charge

A man being questioned about the murder of Michael Gaine has been released without charge.

Gardaí say their investigations into the death of the Kerry farmer are continuing.

He was last seen 8 weeks ago.

Gardaí had already upgraded the missing persons inquiry into the disappearance of Mike Gaine to a homicide, but last weekend, there was a major development in the case when human remains were found.

Gardai and the state pathologists’ office were called in when the discovery of partial human remains was made while slurry was being spread on Mr. Gaine’s land.

On Sunday, a man aged in his 50’s was detained and questioned at Killarney Garda Station.

Late last night, he was released without charge.

Gardai say Michael Gaine’s family has been kept informed – they have requested continued privacy.

Meanwhile search operations being carried out by specialist Garda units, local Gardai, other emergency services and the Defence forces are ongoing on the farmland at Carrig East near Kenmare.