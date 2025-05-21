Business Matters – Failte Ireland’s Joan Crawford on the success of the Wild Atlantic Way

On Business Matters this week, Chris Ashmore finds out more about the Wild Atlantic Way and, in particular, how it has been such a success here in Donegal.

Launched in 2014, the Wild Atlantic Way is a 2,500 km driving route that passes through nine counties and three provinces. Along the route, there are more than 157 discovery points, 1,000 attractions and and more than 2,500 activities.

Chris has been speaking with Failte Ireland’s Joan Crawford, Wild Atlantic Way, Manager, Donegal, to find out more.