Business Matters – Failte Ireland’s Joan Crawford on the success of the Wild Atlantic Way

On Business Matters this week, Chris Ashmore finds out more about the Wild Atlantic Way and, in particular, how it has been such a success here in Donegal.

Launched in 2014, the Wild Atlantic Way is a 2,500 km driving route that passes through nine counties and three provinces. Along the route, there are more than 157 discovery points, 1,000 attractions and and more than 2,500 activities.

Chris has been speaking with Failte Ireland’s Joan Crawford, Wild Atlantic Way, Manager, Donegal, to find out more.

Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show

Podcast: Wednesday's Nine Til Noon Show

21 May 2025
Greencastle, Breakwater, Wind, Sunk
News

Funding allocated to five piers in Donegal

21 May 2025
BUSINESS MATTERS ON HIGHLAND RADIO
Business Matters

Business Matters – Failte Ireland's Joan Crawford on the success of the Wild Atlantic Way

21 May 2025
poddail1
News

Government warned against any attempt to privatise home care in Donegal

21 May 2025
