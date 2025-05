Latest figures have revealed that 17 greyhounds were injured or euthanised at Lifford Greyhound Stadium in the first four months of this year.

Figures from Greyhound Racing Ireland show 6 dogs were euthanised in Lifford, the second highest figure in the country.

Meanwhile, 11 greyhounds were injured.

Across the country, 106 greyhounds suffered injuries at races in the first 4 months of 2025. More than half were euthanised by track vets.