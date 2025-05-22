Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
35 new jobs announced for Letterkenny

35 new jobs are to be created in Letterkenny as B&Q announces the opening of its new store in Letterkenny.

The store will open on Friday, May 30th.

The 35,000 square foot store will be located in Letterkenny Retail Park, at the site of the previous Homebase store.

It’s been confirmed that 19 staff formerly employed by Homebase which closed earlier this year have since transferred to B&Q.

The store has been remodeled and once open will offer a wide range of home improvement essentials, along with a dedicated TradePoint counter, a dedicated timber cutting service, as well as a paint mixing service, garden centre and a 1-hour click and collect service.

