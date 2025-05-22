Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Calls for clarity on funding promise for addiction centre in Derry under New Decade New Approach Agreement

The House of Commons has heard calls for clarity on a commitment to provide £1 million for the Northlands Addiction Centre and addiction treatment provision in Derry under the New Decade New Approach Agreement.

It was announced last month that the core funding for the centre was being withdrawn.

It’s understood that the Northern Ireland Office is still awaiting a business case from the Department of Health.

The matter was raised by Foyle MP, Column Eastwood, with Junior Minister for Northern Ireland, Fleur Anderson, saying the decision to fund the centre ultimately lies with the Department:

