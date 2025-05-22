Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Claims DCSDC Mayor’s Ball is costing ratepayers £25,000 ‘factually incorrect’ – Council

Derry City and Strabane District Council says claims this year’s Mayor’s Charity Ball is costing ratepayers over £25,000 is factually incorrect.

It says it is aware of a social media post containing incorrect information relating to the financing of the event.

There has been some criticism since it was announced that tickets for the 2025 Mayor’s Charity Ball will cost £150, which is a 150% increase on tickets for past events.

Derry City and Strabane District Council says the ticket price will cover food, wine, entertainment, and a donation towards Mayor Lillian-Seenoi Barr’s charity.

The ticket price increase is said to have been a decision made by the Mayor to help raise additional money for her charity.

In previous years, the Council says tickets were priced at £60, covering the costs of the event, with guests asked to donate to the charity separately.

A social media post claims the event will cost ratepayers £25,000, which the Council says is factually incorrect as ratepayers’ monies are not used to finance the Ball as it is self-financed.

The decision to hold the 2025 Charity Ball in the Everglades Hotel and not the Guildhall, a Council spokesperson says was made to facilitate more attendees and again raise the maximum money for charity.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Guildhall Derry City and Strabane District Council
News

Claims DCSDC Mayor’s Ball is costing ratepayers £25,000 ‘factually incorrect’ – Council

22 May 2025
coimín
Audio, Playback, Playback Podcast, Ruaille Buaille

Ruaille Buaille 14ú Bealtaine le SN an Chomín

21 May 2025
Highland Radio Logo Purple
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday, May 21st

21 May 2025
Charles Ward
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal Deputy warns Ireland can no longer stand back and allow what is happening in Gaza to continue

21 May 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Guildhall Derry City and Strabane District Council
News

Claims DCSDC Mayor’s Ball is costing ratepayers £25,000 ‘factually incorrect’ – Council

22 May 2025
coimín
Audio, Playback, Playback Podcast, Ruaille Buaille

Ruaille Buaille 14ú Bealtaine le SN an Chomín

21 May 2025
Highland Radio Logo Purple
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday, May 21st

21 May 2025
Charles Ward
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal Deputy warns Ireland can no longer stand back and allow what is happening in Gaza to continue

21 May 2025
Five finger strand Donegal
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal County Councillor believes there’s ‘merit’ in calls for holiday-home owners to be boycotted

21 May 2025
0_House-Keys
Audio, News, Top Stories

House prices in Donegal continue to rise

21 May 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube