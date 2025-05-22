Claims DCSDC Mayor’s Ball is costing ratepayers £25,000 ‘factually incorrect’ – Council

Derry City and Strabane District Council says claims this year’s Mayor’s Charity Ball is costing ratepayers over £25,000 is factually incorrect.

It says it is aware of a social media post containing incorrect information relating to the financing of the event.

There has been some criticism since it was announced that tickets for the 2025 Mayor’s Charity Ball will cost £150, which is a 150% increase on tickets for past events.

Derry City and Strabane District Council says the ticket price will cover food, wine, entertainment, and a donation towards Mayor Lillian-Seenoi Barr’s charity.

The ticket price increase is said to have been a decision made by the Mayor to help raise additional money for her charity.

In previous years, the Council says tickets were priced at £60, covering the costs of the event, with guests asked to donate to the charity separately.

A social media post claims the event will cost ratepayers £25,000, which the Council says is factually incorrect as ratepayers’ monies are not used to finance the Ball as it is self-financed.

The decision to hold the 2025 Charity Ball in the Everglades Hotel and not the Guildhall, a Council spokesperson says was made to facilitate more attendees and again raise the maximum money for charity.