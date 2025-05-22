Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Family of Rebecca Browne mark second anniversary of her death in Buncrana

The family of Rebecca Browne, who died after being struck by a Garda patrol car in Buncrana in 2023, says the fight for truth and justice still burns, two years on.

A decision was made last year not to prosecute the Garda involved in the 21-year-old’s death.

Marking the second anniversary of the death of Derry woman, Rebecca Browne, her family has placed a wooden cross at the roadside in Ludden, Buncrana, where the 21-year-old lost her life in May 2023.

They say it is a symbol of love, grief, and the fight that still burns for truth and justice in Ireland.

The family has formally requested a full review of GSOC’s decision not to prosecute the Garda involved in Ms Browne’s death.

They’ve vowed to continue to wait for the truth and say they won’t stop asking for it.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Marian Beattie 1
News, Top Stories

Police launch review into murder of teenager in Co Tyrone over 50 years ago

22 May 2025
B&Q and TradePoint Dec 2024
News, Top Stories

35 new jobs announced for Letterkenny

22 May 2025
New-Childrens-Hospital-Ireland-BAM-scaled
News, Audio, Top Stories

NCH completion delay confirmed at Dail committee

22 May 2025
kilbarron castle
News

Nine heritage projects in Donegal to share almost €146,000

22 May 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Marian Beattie 1
News, Top Stories

Police launch review into murder of teenager in Co Tyrone over 50 years ago

22 May 2025
B&Q and TradePoint Dec 2024
News, Top Stories

35 new jobs announced for Letterkenny

22 May 2025
New-Childrens-Hospital-Ireland-BAM-scaled
News, Audio, Top Stories

NCH completion delay confirmed at Dail committee

22 May 2025
kilbarron castle
News

Nine heritage projects in Donegal to share almost €146,000

22 May 2025
PSNI police
News

Car kicked and damaged while waiting at traffic lights in Derry

22 May 2025
News Graphic
Audio, News

Kneecap deny terrorism offence charge

22 May 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube