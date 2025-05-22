Family of Rebecca Browne mark second anniversary of her death in Buncrana

The family of Rebecca Browne, who died after being struck by a Garda patrol car in Buncrana in 2023, says the fight for truth and justice still burns, two years on.

A decision was made last year not to prosecute the Garda involved in the 21-year-old’s death.

Marking the second anniversary of the death of Derry woman, Rebecca Browne, her family has placed a wooden cross at the roadside in Ludden, Buncrana, where the 21-year-old lost her life in May 2023.

They say it is a symbol of love, grief, and the fight that still burns for truth and justice in Ireland.

The family has formally requested a full review of GSOC’s decision not to prosecute the Garda involved in Ms Browne’s death.

They’ve vowed to continue to wait for the truth and say they won’t stop asking for it.