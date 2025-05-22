Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
HIQA publishes reports on nursing homes in Donegal

 

HIQA has today published reports of inspections at five nursing homes in Donegal.

The inspections took place between September and January in Donegal Town, Portnablagh, Gweedore, Bruckless and Falcarragh.

There were 21 residents at Donegal Community Hospital when it was inspected in September of last year. Six non-compliances were identified in the areas of governance and management, personal possessions,  premises, infection control, fire regulations and residents’ rights.

The full Donegal Community Hospital  report can be accessed HERE

There were 45 residents at Lake House Nursing Home in Portnablagh when its inspection took place last November. Five non-compliances were noted in the areas of governance and management, personal possessions,  premises, fire regulations and residents’ rights.

The full Lake House Nursing Home report can be accessed HERE

There were 29 residents at Aras Gaoth Dobhair last November when it was inspected. Four non-compliances were noted in the areas of governance and management, premises, fire regulations and residents’ rights.

The full Aras Gaoth Dobhair report can be accessed HERE

There were 55 residents present at Harbour Lights Nursing Home in Bruckless when its inspection took place in January., The single non-compliance identified was in the area of residents’ rights.

The full Harbour Lights Nursing Home report can be accessed HERE

No non-compliances were noted at Falcarragh Community Hospital, which has undergone a significant refurbishment.

23 residents were at the centre when the inspection took place in January. The full report can be accessed HERE

In each case, the nursing homes have already addressed or identified how they are going to address the majority of the issues.,

Advertisement

