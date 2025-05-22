Institute part ways with Kevin Deery

Institute have begun the process of looking for a new manager as the club have confirmed they have parted ways with Kevin Deery by mutual consent.

Deery lead ‘Stute to a promotion play-off in 2023 but they could only manage 7th this year.

He has already been linked with a coaching role at Coleraine under Ruaidhri Higgins.

In a statement on social media, the club said:

“Institute Football Club can confirm that the club has parted ways by mutual consent with Manager, Kevin Deery.

We would like to sincerely thank Kevin for his hard work, dedication, and leadership during his time as our manager.

Kevin has been an important part of the club’s journey, and his contributions both on and off the pitch are greatly appreciated.

We wish Kevin all the best in his future endeavors and thank him once again for his service to the club”.