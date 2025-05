Kneecap is denying the terrorism offence one of their members has been charged with.

Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh will appear in court in the UK next month, following an anti-terrorism investigation into one of the group’s shows.

Liam also known as Mo Chara, is accused of flying a Hezbollah flag at a concert.

The band says the move is ‘political policing’ and a ‘carnival of distraction’.

Tanaiste Simon Harris says there’s a clear difference between supporting Palestine and supporting Hezbollah or Hamas: