Minister McConalogue starts 70th edition of An Rás Tailteann as Odhran Doogan battles at the front

Donegal Minister of State, Charlie McConalogue, dropped the flag to officially start the 70th edition of An Rás Tailteann in Drogheda on Wednesday.

Speaking just before the riders stated out on the first day of the five-day event, the Minister for Sport and Postal Policy commented: “As Sports Minister, I want to see participation levels in sport and physical activity maximised to the greatest extent possible. I also want to see cycling being prioritised in our National Sports Policy as one of the sports that has the greatest potential for generating higher levels of active participation, across all age groups.

“Ireland has a rich and long-standing tradition of road cycle racing, dating back to the 19th century. Inspirational trailblazers such as Shay Elliot, Stephen Roche and Sean Kelly inspired so many to take up the sport. The Rás Tailteann is one of Ireland’s top sporting events and has consistently brought world class sporting action and a significant economic boost to towns and villages nationwide.”

“It has been a major event on the national and international calendar for many years, renowned for its role developing both Ireland’s top domestic riders and some of the world’s top names. I want to acknowledge the huge work of all the organisers, especially the volunteers, that continue to make this event the success story that it is. I congratulate the Rás on its 70th birthday and I wish all the competing cyclists, the very best of luck,” Minister McConalogue added.

This year’s Rás Tailteann will see the riders take on 760 km, including 13 categorised climbs, and features teams from the USA, UK, Netherlands, Germany, Isle of Man, and Mexico, along with the Irish National Team and home-based county teams.

Stage one finished in Boyle in Co. Roscommon. Stage two on Thursday will see the riders take on the infamous Windy Gap and Maumtrasna climbs as they travel from Charlestown, Co. Mayo to Clifden, Co. Galway. Stage three will start in Cong, Co Mayo on Friday, heading along the Wild Atlantic Way, before finishing in Miltown Malbay, Co. Clare.

The penultimate stage will take off from Ennis on Saturday, taking in the category one Wolftrap climb, before the finish in Mountrath, Co. Laois. The final stage, dedicated to Noel Clarke who won the race three times, will start from Kildare Town on Sunday, heading across the plains of Co. Kildare before entering Co. Meath, where the winner will be crowned in Bective.

After the opening day, Donegal’s Odhran Doogan is joint 2nd in overall general classification.

The Cycling Ulster rider finished 7th in stage one. Doogan is also second in the young rider and county rider categories but wears the county leader’s blue jersey because Niall Mcloughlin wears the white u23 riders jersey.

Mitchell McLaughlin worked hard on Wednesday to lead out his Wheelbase team mate and overall leader Tim Shoreman.

Jamie Meehan and Luke Keaney finished in the main bunch on stage 1 and are 64th and 86th on GC heading into Thursday’s stage.