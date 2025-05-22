Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
NCH completion delay confirmed at Dail committee

The latest deadline for completing the National Children’s Hospital will be missed by a further 3 months.

Construction work was due to finish next month, but it will now be September at the earliest.

The delay is the fifteenth time in the last four years that a promised completion date has not been met.

The head of the National Paediatric Hospital Development Board is appearing before the Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee this morning.

The Committee Chair, Deputy John Brady, says clarity is needed…………….

Top Stories

Marian Beattie 1
News, Top Stories

Police launch review into murder of teenager in Co Tyrone over 50 years ago

22 May 2025
B&Q and TradePoint Dec 2024
News, Top Stories

35 new jobs announced for Letterkenny

22 May 2025
New-Childrens-Hospital-Ireland-BAM-scaled
News, Audio, Top Stories

NCH completion delay confirmed at Dail committee

22 May 2025
kilbarron castle
News

Nine heritage projects in Donegal to share almost €146,000

22 May 2025
