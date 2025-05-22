NCH completion delay confirmed at Dail committee

The latest deadline for completing the National Children’s Hospital will be missed by a further 3 months.

Construction work was due to finish next month, but it will now be September at the earliest.

The delay is the fifteenth time in the last four years that a promised completion date has not been met.

The head of the National Paediatric Hospital Development Board is appearing before the Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee this morning.

The Committee Chair, Deputy John Brady, says clarity is needed…………….