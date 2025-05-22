New plan launched to cut long driving test waiting lists

A new plan has been launched to cut the long waiting times for driving tests.

100,000 people are currently waiting to take their exam.

In Donegal, the current waiting list for a test in Buncrana is 26 weeks, while it will be 21 weeks before you can sit your driving test in Letterkenny and 18 weeks in Donegal Town.

The plan by the Road Safety Authority includes accelerating the training of new examiners and expanding test times, including overtime for Saturdays and bank holidays.

It also includes targeted interventions in the booking system to make sure areas with the greatest demand are looked after.

New driving test centres are also to be opened to help clear the backlog.

The RSA has also asked people to help support them by cancelling tests early if they can’t make it and making sure their cars are roadworthy before arriving for a test.