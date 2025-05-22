Nine heritage projects in Donegal to share almost €146,000

Nine projects in Donegal have secured a total of €145,915 in funding for heritage initiatives.

The Heritage Council grants are intended to allow local communities to conserve and celebrate their built, cultural, and natural heritage.

The projects being supported include an ongoing sustainable access project at Errigal Mountain, repair works at Kilbaron Castle and church repair works at Clonleigh, St Johnston and Ramelton.

Grant allocations in full –

Picture from kilbarroncastle.org by Kate Slevin