Odhran Doogan takes the lead in Ras Tailteann.

Donegal’s Odhran Doogan has taken the leaders yellow jersey in the Ras Tailteann.

The Gortahork man who is riding with Team Cycling Ulster finished third in today’s second stage from Charlestown in Mayo to Clifden in Galway.

Doogan’s haul of points on the climbs and in the sprints was enough to take the outright lead on general classification.

Doogan also leads the points classification, the u23 category and is the top county rider.

He also becomes the first ever Donegal man to wear the leaders yellow jersey of the Ras.

Friday’s stage three will start in Cong, Co Mayo, heading along the Wild Atlantic Way, before finishing in Miltown Malbay, Co. Clare.