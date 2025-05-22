Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Police launch review into murder of teenager in Co Tyrone over 50 years ago

Police have launched a review of the murder of a teenager in Co Tyrone over 50 years ago.

18 year old Marian Beattie’s body was found at the bottom of a quarry near Aughnacloy in March 1973.

She was last seen leaving a charity dance in Aughnacloy with a young man just after 1am on Friday, March 30th, 1973, and walking in the direction of Hadden’s Quarry.

Her body was discovered at the bottom of the quarry shortly after 6am the following morning.

Police are appealing directly to anyone who saw who Marian was dancing with or speaking with, if they saw her leaving the dance with a man, do they know who they were or did they see the teenager in the car park at the quarry on the night.

They are also urging anyone who remembers anyone who attended the dance returning home distressed or with dirt on their clothes or anyone who has ever talked about the events of that night to come forward.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Marian Beattie 1
News, Top Stories

Police launch review into murder of teenager in Co Tyrone over 50 years ago

22 May 2025
B&Q and TradePoint Dec 2024
News, Top Stories

35 new jobs announced for Letterkenny

22 May 2025
New-Childrens-Hospital-Ireland-BAM-scaled
News, Audio, Top Stories

NCH completion delay confirmed at Dail committee

22 May 2025
kilbarron castle
News

Nine heritage projects in Donegal to share almost €146,000

22 May 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Marian Beattie 1
News, Top Stories

Police launch review into murder of teenager in Co Tyrone over 50 years ago

22 May 2025
B&Q and TradePoint Dec 2024
News, Top Stories

35 new jobs announced for Letterkenny

22 May 2025
New-Childrens-Hospital-Ireland-BAM-scaled
News, Audio, Top Stories

NCH completion delay confirmed at Dail committee

22 May 2025
kilbarron castle
News

Nine heritage projects in Donegal to share almost €146,000

22 May 2025
PSNI police
News

Car kicked and damaged while waiting at traffic lights in Derry

22 May 2025
News Graphic
Audio, News

Kneecap deny terrorism offence charge

22 May 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube