Police launch review into murder of teenager in Co Tyrone over 50 years ago

Police have launched a review of the murder of a teenager in Co Tyrone over 50 years ago.

18 year old Marian Beattie’s body was found at the bottom of a quarry near Aughnacloy in March 1973.

She was last seen leaving a charity dance in Aughnacloy with a young man just after 1am on Friday, March 30th, 1973, and walking in the direction of Hadden’s Quarry.

Her body was discovered at the bottom of the quarry shortly after 6am the following morning.

Police are appealing directly to anyone who saw who Marian was dancing with or speaking with, if they saw her leaving the dance with a man, do they know who they were or did they see the teenager in the car park at the quarry on the night.

They are also urging anyone who remembers anyone who attended the dance returning home distressed or with dirt on their clothes or anyone who has ever talked about the events of that night to come forward.