Public asked to shared lived experience for COVID-19 evaluation report


The public is being asked to share its experiences of Covid-19 for an evaluation report.

The independent Covid-19 Evaluation panel is appealing for lived experience contributions on how the pandemic affected people, to help prepare for future emergencies.

The consultation window will be open until July 1st and will be combined with research to get a better picture of what worked and what didn’t.

The report is not a public inquiry, however, its chair, Professor Anne Scott, says that it might help its research:

