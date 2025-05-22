Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Talking Soccer with Declan Boyle – League Of Ireland Preview

Former Finn Harps captain Declan Boyle

The Ryan McBride Brandywell will host the big game of the weekend in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

The top two in the league meet as leaders Shamrock Rovers make the trip north to face second-placed Derry City on Friday night.

The Candy Stripes are coming into the game in good form and have taken ten points from the last twelve available.

The Dubliners, meanwhile, have also found some consistency of late as Steven Bradley’s side have only lost once in their previous fourteen and sit five points ahead at the summit.

In the First Division, Finn Harps host UCD at Finn Park aiming to pick up their first win since beating Kerry last month.

Former Harps captain Declan Boyle spoke to Highland’s Chris Ashmore to look ahead to Friday night’s League Of Ireland action…

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

police
News

PSNI investigating criminal damage in Limavady playground

22 May 2025
planning
News

Planning permission granted for 56 dwellings in Carndonagh

22 May 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
Audio, News, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday, May 22nd

22 May 2025
face mask flu covid virus
News, Audio

Public asked to share lived experience for COVID-19 evaluation report

22 May 2025
Advertisement

Related News

police
News

PSNI investigating criminal damage in Limavady playground

22 May 2025
planning
News

Planning permission granted for 56 dwellings in Carndonagh

22 May 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
Audio, News, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday, May 22nd

22 May 2025
face mask flu covid virus
News, Audio

Public asked to share lived experience for COVID-19 evaluation report

22 May 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

22 May 2025
New-Childrens-Hospital-Ireland-BAM-scaled
News, Audio, Top Stories

NCH completion delay confirmed at Dail committee

22 May 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube