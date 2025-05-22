Talking Soccer with Declan Boyle – League Of Ireland Preview

The Ryan McBride Brandywell will host the big game of the weekend in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

The top two in the league meet as leaders Shamrock Rovers make the trip north to face second-placed Derry City on Friday night.

The Candy Stripes are coming into the game in good form and have taken ten points from the last twelve available.

The Dubliners, meanwhile, have also found some consistency of late as Steven Bradley’s side have only lost once in their previous fourteen and sit five points ahead at the summit.

In the First Division, Finn Harps host UCD at Finn Park aiming to pick up their first win since beating Kerry last month.

Former Harps captain Declan Boyle spoke to Highland’s Chris Ashmore to look ahead to Friday night’s League Of Ireland action…