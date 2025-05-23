Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

33 people arrested as part of cross border people-smuggling operation

33 illegal entrants and suspected people-smugglers arrested and £160,000 of assets seized in Northern Ireland as part of a cross border operation tackling abuse of the Common Travel Area.

The UK Home Office has been working with Police in the North, Gardai, the National Crime Agency, other police forces, Border Force and international partners to gather intelligence and trace offenders as part of the operation.

The UKs Home Office Immigration Enforcement Deputy Director, Ben Thomas says they are dedicated to breaking down the business model of criminal gangs as they seek to bypass border checks through fraudulent means.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

psni logo
News, Top Stories

PSNI warn of potential delays with parades this weekend in Newtownstewart, Castlederg and Derry

23 May 2025
Creeslough Explosion
Top Stories, News

BREAKING: Man arrested in connection with Creeslough explosion

23 May 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

23 May 2025
psni do not cross
News

Suspected drugs and car seized in Derry

23 May 2025
Advertisement

Related News

psni logo
News, Top Stories

PSNI warn of potential delays with parades this weekend in Newtownstewart, Castlederg and Derry

23 May 2025
Creeslough Explosion
Top Stories, News

BREAKING: Man arrested in connection with Creeslough explosion

23 May 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

23 May 2025
psni do not cross
News

Suspected drugs and car seized in Derry

23 May 2025
derrycourthouse
News

15 year old charged to court in Derry

23 May 2025
baby birth
News, Top Stories

Fall in registered births in Donegal in 2024

23 May 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube