33 people arrested as part of cross border people-smuggling operation

33 illegal entrants and suspected people-smugglers arrested and £160,000 of assets seized in Northern Ireland as part of a cross border operation tackling abuse of the Common Travel Area.

The UK Home Office has been working with Police in the North, Gardai, the National Crime Agency, other police forces, Border Force and international partners to gather intelligence and trace offenders as part of the operation.

The UKs Home Office Immigration Enforcement Deputy Director, Ben Thomas says they are dedicated to breaking down the business model of criminal gangs as they seek to bypass border checks through fraudulent means.