BREAKING: Man arrested in connection with Creeslough explosion

A man has been arrested in connection with the Creeslough explosion.

10 people were killed in the blast on October 7th 2022.

A man aged in his 60s has been arrested this morning for alleged offences contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act as part of ongoing investigations into the Creeslough explosion.

The man is currently detained at a Garda station in the North Western Region.

It’s the sixth arrest made in connection with the tragedy.

Gardai say the investigation into the fatal explosion at a building complex is ongoing, co-ordinated from Milford Garda station where an Incident Room is established under the direction of a Garda Senior Investigating Officer.

The investigation continues to be led by local Gardaí, in Donegal Division supported by the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation and other agencies including the Health & Safety Authority and the Commission for the Regulation of Utilities.