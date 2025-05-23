Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Donegal and Tyrone set to do battle once again – Brendan Kilcoyne and Oisin Kelly look ahead

Brendan Kilcoyne

Donegal and Tyrone’s All Ireland Senior Football Championship campaign will roar into action this Saturday evening at MacCumhaill Park.

The two sides could hardly have had more contrasting preparations for this weekend’s Group 1 fixture.

Donegal are riding high after retaining their Ulster crown two weeks ago, coming out on top in a dramatic showdown with All-Ireland Champions Armagh in Clones.

The Red Hand, meanwhile, have had a four-week break since their loss to Armagh in the Ulster Semi-Final and will come into the contest refreshed and fully focused on the job at hand.

Saturday evening’s clash between the two Ulster neighbours has been made even more intriguing as the group was thrown wide open last weekend when Cavan upset the apple cart to defeat Mayo in Castlebar.

Derry and Armagh also get their All-Ireland tilt under way this weekend when they go head-to-head at the Box-IT Athletic Grounds in Group 4.

Former county selector Brendan Kilcoyne spoke to Highland’s Oisin Kelly to look ahead to the weekend’s action…

 

