Donegal troops to arrive home from Lebannon today

The 125th Irish Infantry Battalion who have served in South Lebanon for the last 6 months, are coming home today.

170 troops, including a large proportion stationed in Donegal, will land at Dublin Airport this afternoon following their tour of duty.

Personnel consisting of different units across the Army, Air Corps, and the majority of the 125th Infantry Battalion’s personnel from the 28th Infantry Battalion based in Finner Camp were forced to seek shelter in protected UNIFIL areas during the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah during their deployment.

afternoon.

Independent Senator and Security Analyst, Tom Clonan, says the next tour has taken over:

Flag_of_the_Irish_Defence_Forces.svg
Audio, News

Donegal troops to arrive home from Lebannon today

23 May 2025
Camper Van Dunfanaghy 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal urgently needs by-laws governing the use of campervans – McGiolla Easbuig

23 May 2025
micamay2
Audio, News

Tanaiste told reality of DCB crisis is that many are left behind

23 May 2025
Tory Island
Audio, News, Top Stories

Government’s ferry promise to Tory Island unfulfilled eight years later

23 May 2025
Advertisement

