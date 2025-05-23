Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Donegal urgently needs by-laws governing the use of campervans – McGiolla Easbuig

 

A West Donegal Councillor says despite numerous discussions, consultations, and reports, there are still no by-laws governing the use of campervans in Donegal.

Cllr Michael Cholm McGiolla Easbuig says that the recent spell of good weather saw a large number of campervans in Donegal, with many of them gravitating towards the west of the county.

However, he says this means many campervans are being parked on private property, and in the absence of facilities for the disposal of waste and other materials, he fears there’s a potential environmental hazard, as well as a risk of coastal erosion.

Cllr McGioilla Easbuig says there needs to be an honest conversation………..

 

You can hear a longer version of that discussion here –

