Government’s ferry promise to Tory Island unfulfilled eight years later

Tory Island is still waiting for a new ferry despite a commitment from the government eight years ago.

The Dáil heard yesterday that it was supposed to be delivered within three years.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty was addressing the Minister for Rural and Community Development, when he said that the proposal is yet to even reach the planning or design stages.

It seems to be as a result of some confusion that the service cannot be implemented until work is completed at Magherorarty.

Minister Dara Calleary said he intends to visit Donegal to see how the service operates, which Deputy Doherty has welcomed:

