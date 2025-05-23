Audio update – MacLochlainn unimpressed as HSE proposes a new ‘non in-patient facility’ on grounds of LUH

The HSE says Letterkenny University Hospital has identified the need for a stand alone facility on the hospital campus to provide non in-patient care.

The hospital is working on a business case for the centre, which would include theatres to facilitate the additional capacity being created in surgical hubs being developed elsewhere.

In a statement this evening, the HSE tells Highland Radio News the proposed new centre will need to provide additional functionality and capacity to meet the needs of County Donegal in the form of additional ambulatory cancer capacity (including much a larger Haematology Oncology Day unit, a new Breast Unit and Ambulatory Urology accommodation), as well as additional diagnostic facilities.

Work has already commenced on the clinical health planning study for LUH, and the hospital is making every effort to secure funding and progress the development as quickly as possible.

However, Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn has dismissed this as a ‘deflection’, saying Letterkenny deserves what every other hospital is getting……….

HSE Statement in full –

LUH has identified the need for a stand-alone facility to be developed on the Letterkenny campus to provide ambulatory (non-inpatient) care.

The hospital is currently working with HSE Capital & Estates to develop a business case for this development in line with the capital approvals protocols, which would include all of the additional surgical capacity being provided by the proposed surgical hubs being created elsewhere (i.e. theatres and treatment rooms for day surgery treatments).

The Ambulatory Centre will need to provide additional functionality and capacity to meet the needs of County Donegal in the form of additional ambulatory cancer capacity (including much a larger Haematology Oncology Day unit, a new Breast Unit and Ambulatory Urology accommodation) as well as additional diagnostic facilities.

Work has already commenced on the clinical health planning study for LUH and this standalone facility will align with the strategic vision of the follow on Development Control Plan (DCP) for the campus.

The hospital will be making every effort to secure funding and progress this significant capital development on the LUH campus in as expedient a manner as possible.