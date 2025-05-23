Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
HSE recommends surgical hub for North West be based in Sligo

It appears a surgical hub that is set to be established in the North West will be based in Sligo as opposed to Donegal.

During a recent visit to Letterkenny University Hospital, Health Minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeill stated that no decision had yet been made.

However, during a meeting in recent days, the HSE West North West confirmed that it was recommending Sligo as the preferred location, based on population.

A final decision has yet to be made by the HSE and the Health Minister’s office has confirmed that it has not yet received a business plan from the HSE.

Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn says under no circumstances can the need for a surgical hub in Letterkenny be overlooked:

rathmullan pier
News, Audio

Rathmullan to see footpaths upgraded

23 May 2025
Screenshot 2025-05-23 093936
News

116 without power in Moville this morning

23 May 2025
Nurse
News, Audio, Top Stories

HSE recommends surgical hub for North West be based in Sligo

23 May 2025
Flag_of_the_Irish_Defence_Forces.svg
Audio, News

Donegal troops to arrive home from Lebannon today

23 May 2025
Advertisement

