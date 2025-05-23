HSE recommends surgical hub for North West be based in Sligo

It appears a surgical hub that is set to be established in the North West will be based in Sligo as opposed to Donegal.

During a recent visit to Letterkenny University Hospital, Health Minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeill stated that no decision had yet been made.

However, during a meeting in recent days, the HSE West North West confirmed that it was recommending Sligo as the preferred location, based on population.

A final decision has yet to be made by the HSE and the Health Minister’s office has confirmed that it has not yet received a business plan from the HSE.

Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn says under no circumstances can the need for a surgical hub in Letterkenny be overlooked: