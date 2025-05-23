Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Hutton takes charge at Institute

Former Derry City and Finn Harps manager Peter Hutton has taken over the reins at championship side Institute.

In a short statement confirming the news, the club said that additional details outlining Hutton’s support staff will be announced in due course.

Hutton takes over from Kevin Deery after his departure by mutual consent. ‘Stute finished 7th in the Irish League Championship in the season recently completed.

Hutton spent the majority of his 21 years playing career with Derry City where he set a club record of over 670 League of Ireland appearances. His father, Peter snr, played for Finn Harps in the 1970s.

Hutton had two caretaker spells as manager of Derry City and one full time spell from 2014-2015 while he was in the Finn Park hot-seat from 2011-2013.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Screenshot 2025-05-23 093936
News

116 without power in Moville this morning

23 May 2025
Nurse
News, Audio, Top Stories

HSE recommends surgical hub for North West be based in Sligo

23 May 2025
Flag_of_the_Irish_Defence_Forces.svg
Audio, News

Donegal troops to arrive home from Lebannon today

23 May 2025
Camper Van Dunfanaghy 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal urgently needs by-laws governing the use of campervans – McGiolla Easbuig

23 May 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Screenshot 2025-05-23 093936
News

116 without power in Moville this morning

23 May 2025
Nurse
News, Audio, Top Stories

HSE recommends surgical hub for North West be based in Sligo

23 May 2025
Flag_of_the_Irish_Defence_Forces.svg
Audio, News

Donegal troops to arrive home from Lebannon today

23 May 2025
Camper Van Dunfanaghy 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal urgently needs by-laws governing the use of campervans – McGiolla Easbuig

23 May 2025
micamay2
Audio, News

Tanaiste told reality of DCB crisis is that many are left behind

23 May 2025
Tory Island
Audio, News, Top Stories

Government’s ferry promise to Tory Island unfulfilled eight years later

23 May 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube