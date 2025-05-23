Hutton takes charge at Institute

Former Derry City and Finn Harps manager Peter Hutton has taken over the reins at championship side Institute.

In a short statement confirming the news, the club said that additional details outlining Hutton’s support staff will be announced in due course.

Hutton takes over from Kevin Deery after his departure by mutual consent. ‘Stute finished 7th in the Irish League Championship in the season recently completed.

Hutton spent the majority of his 21 years playing career with Derry City where he set a club record of over 670 League of Ireland appearances. His father, Peter snr, played for Finn Harps in the 1970s.

Hutton had two caretaker spells as manager of Derry City and one full time spell from 2014-2015 while he was in the Finn Park hot-seat from 2011-2013.