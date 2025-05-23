Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
“It looked like it was outside the box” – Kevin McHugh on late penalty decision

Finn Harps manager Kevin McHugh

After Adam McDaid had scored his first senior goal to make it 1-1 on 89 minutes, it looked as though the shares would be spoiled between Finn Harps and UCD in the SSE Airtricity League First Division in Ballybofey tonight.

It wasn’t to be, however, as Mikie Plaice was adjudged to have fouled in the penalty area in injury time, with Michael Raggett dispatching the resulting spot-kick to give the students all three points.

Speaking to Diarmuid Doherty at full time, Harps boss Kevin McHugh says the decision was dubious and remarked that the challenge “looked like it was outside the box”…

 

Despite the defeat, Letterkenny youngster Adam McDaid was delighted to net his first senior goal for the club…

 

