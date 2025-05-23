Late penalty sinks Finn Harps

A Michael Raggett penalty deep, deep into injury time meant Finn Harps went down 2-1 at home to UCD in the SSE Airtricity League First Division this evening.

A Conor Behan strike on 38 minutes looked like it was going to be enough to give UCD all three points as the game entered the final stages.

Letterkenny youngster Adam McDaid then popped up with his first senior goal to equalise for Harps on 87 minutes to seemingly snatch a point.

However, Mikie Plaice was penalised for a challenge in his own box and Raggett slotted home the resulting penalty to win the game for the students deep into added time.

In other First Division games, leaders Dundalk remain unbeaten after their 2-0 home win over Kerry, Cobh won 3-2 away to Athlone Town, Treaty United were 5-1 winners over Longford and Wexford won 2-1 away to Bray Wanderers.

Tonight’s result in Ballybofey leaves Finn Harps in 7th spot in the league standings, five points off UCD in 6th.

Diarmuid Doherty was live at full time for Highland Radio Sport…