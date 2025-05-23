Odhran Doogan retains overall lead of Ras Tailteann

Odhran Doogan has retained the leaders yellow jersey on day 3 of the Ras Tailteann.

The Gortahork man who rides with Cycling Ulster finished tenth at the finish line in Milltown Malbay in Co Clare on the same time as the stage 3 winner Tim Shoreman of Wheelbase.

Doogan leads on general classification by three seconds from Matteo Cigala with two days of action left.

The Donegal native who became the first rider ever from the county to take the Ras yellow jersey on Thursday also leads the County Rider and U23 Young Rider categories.

The penultimate stage will take off from Ennis on Saturday, taking in the category one Wolftrap climb, before the finish in Mountrath, Co. Laois.

Sunday’s final stage, dedicated to Noel Clarke who won the race three times, will start from Kildare Town heading across the plains of Co. Kildare before entering Co. Meath, where the winner will be crowned in Bective.