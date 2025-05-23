Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Rovers come from behind to defeat Derry City in top-of-the-table clash

Derry City have been beaten 2-1 by league-leaders Shamrock Rovers in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division at the Ryan McBride Brandywell this evening.

Danny Mullen had the hosts 1-0 up on 65 minutes but Alex Noonan found the equaliser for Rovers six minutes later.

Aaron McEneff then won it for the away side as the clock ticked towards the end of normal time.

In other Premier Division games, Drogheda moved up to 2nd spot with a 1-0 win at home to Bohemians, Galway had a 2-1 win over Cork City at Eamon Deacy Park, champions Shelbourne beat Sligo Rovers 3-2 and St. Pat’s drew 2-2 with Waterford at Richmond Park.

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Making silage
News, Audio, Top Stories

HSA urges caution on farms during silage spreading season

23 May 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries on Friday May 23rd

23 May 2025
letterkenny university hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

Audio update – MacLochlainn unimpressed as HSE proposes a new ‘non in-patient facility’ on grounds of LUH

23 May 2025
psni logo
News, Top Stories

PSNI warn of potential delays with parades this weekend in Newtownstewart, Castlederg and Derry

23 May 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Making silage
News, Audio, Top Stories

HSA urges caution on farms during silage spreading season

23 May 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries on Friday May 23rd

23 May 2025
letterkenny university hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

Audio update – MacLochlainn unimpressed as HSE proposes a new ‘non in-patient facility’ on grounds of LUH

23 May 2025
psni logo
News, Top Stories

PSNI warn of potential delays with parades this weekend in Newtownstewart, Castlederg and Derry

23 May 2025
Creeslough Explosion
Top Stories, News

BREAKING: Man arrested in connection with Creeslough explosion

23 May 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

23 May 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube