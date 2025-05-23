Rovers come from behind to defeat Derry City in top-of-the-table clash

Derry City have been beaten 2-1 by league-leaders Shamrock Rovers in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division at the Ryan McBride Brandywell this evening.

Danny Mullen had the hosts 1-0 up on 65 minutes but Alex Noonan found the equaliser for Rovers six minutes later.

Aaron McEneff then won it for the away side as the clock ticked towards the end of normal time.

In other Premier Division games, Drogheda moved up to 2nd spot with a 1-0 win at home to Bohemians, Galway had a 2-1 win over Cork City at Eamon Deacy Park, champions Shelbourne beat Sligo Rovers 3-2 and St. Pat’s drew 2-2 with Waterford at Richmond Park.