Tanaiste told reality of DCB crisis is that many are left behind

The Tanaiste has been told that the reality of the defective concrete block crisis is that many are still being left behind.

Donegal Deputy Charles Ward lobbied Simon Harris in the Dail to extend the current defective block scheme to include additional buildings such as; community and childcare centres.

The need for a new building for the condemned Raphoe Playgroup has again been highlighted with the Tanaiste confirming that efforts on the matter are ongoing.

Deputy Ward says unless the Government is forthcoming with solutions, centres impacted by defective blocks will shortly be non-existent: