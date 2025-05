Tiernan Lynch says the home support have played a huge part in Derry City’s recent impressive home form.

The Candy Stripes face league-leaders Shamrock Rovers at the Ryan McBride Brandywell tonight aiming to make it four home wins in a row in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

A home win would leave Derry just two points adrift of Rovers with a game less played.

Lynch says the crowd can be their “twelfth man” in this evening’s clash between two heavyweights of Irish football…